Apple touch icon turns black

You've just generated a cool Apple Touch icon for your latest web project. Everything is ready and you decide to give it a try by adding the homepage to the home screen of your iPhone. The result is okay but... you can't remember all that black in the original icon.

The reason: iOS forbids transparent icons. And it must have listened for the Rolling Stones hit for too long because it fills the gaps with black.

Bottom line: do not use transparency in your Apple Touch icon. RealFaviconGenerator helps you do just this.