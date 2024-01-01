Favicon Generator for Next.js

Your Next.js app deserves a perfect favicon. But that doesn't mean you should spend hours working on it. RealFaviconGenerator is here to help.

All browsers

Chrome
Safari
Edge
Firefox
Opera

All platforms

Apple
Windows
Android
Google

Designed for Next.js

Next.js
Next.js comes with file conventions for favicon. By following them, the icons are automatically declared in all the pages of your app. For example, name the Apple Touch icon apple-icon.png, et voilà! Cool isn't it? Yet, you have to learn these conventions... But not with this generator. All it takes is dropping the generated files in your app and you're done.
This favicon generator is dedicated to Next.js. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.