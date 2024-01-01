Favicon Generator for Grunt

Generate a perfect favicon for your Grunt tasks effortlessly. RealFaviconGenerator offers a straightforward solution, so you can focus on your workflow without hassle.

All browsers

Chrome
Safari
Edge
Firefox
Opera

All platforms

Apple
Windows
Android
Google

Designed for Grunt

Grunt
Get clear instructions to setup your favicon in your Grunt project. This generator lets you design your favicon, and then have it generated by Grunt. Simply put the code it produces to your Gruntfile.js, et voilà!
This favicon generator is dedicated to Grunt. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.