How to setup the favicon of a React app
12/4/2024
Windows Metro and MacBook Touch Bar icons discontinued
10/16/2024
How to properly add a favicon in Next.js
10/6/2024
How to create an SVG favicon
6/7/2021
Favicon Editor for Desktop Browsers
1/22/2020
In-browser mining with JSECoin - Experiment and feedback
5/31/2018
The United SVG Favicon Myth
3/13/2018
How Android 8 Oreo processes your home screen icon
8/23/2017
RealFaviconGenerator brings the best Facebook meta editor to Yoast SEO
5/4/2017
Major sites that think they have their Facebook image right but don't
1/25/2017
Why does the Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin need to be activated all the time?
1/24/2017
Website builders and their lame favicon support
1/19/2017
Facebook Open Graph image: You're (probably) doing it wrong
1/18/2017
MacBook Pro Touch Bar icon preview, and why it matters
11/18/2016
RFG's WordPress plugin and performance
9/20/2016
RFG enters the 21th century with its new Navigation Bar
7/12/2016
New favicon package - Less is more
6/30/2016
How RFG's favicons are tested
6/29/2016
Photoshop user? Why not RealFaviconGenerator?
5/17/2016
How Android Chrome scales down icons
5/13/2016
How iOS scales the Apple Touch icon
1/11/2016
Your favicon with Gulp plugin for RealFaviconGenerator
11/9/2015
GruntJS plugin for RealFaviconGenerator is back, simpler than ever
10/29/2015
RFG needs your feedback (2/2)
10/21/2015
RFG needs your feedback (1/2)
10/18/2015
Safari's pinned tabs support (Mac OS X El Capitan)
10/14/2015
WordPress users: your favicon up-to-date. Automatically.
6/24/2015
Web site, interactive API and non-interactive API now work together
6/9/2015
XSS vulnerability fixed in the WordPress plugin
4/1/2015
New favicon? No problem!
3/11/2015
SSL Support
2/24/2015
Get your favicon in HTML, XHTML or Jade
2/13/2015
Favicon - Why you're doing it wrong
2/3/2015
Is this an ad?
1/30/2015
It's about consistency
1/29/2015
Welcome, Android Chrome!
1/26/2015
iOS startup image now available via the API
1/18/2015
Five new platforms are available via the non-interactive API, coming soon in the UI
11/13/2014
GruntJS plugin for RealFavionGenerator is now available
9/29/2014
Say hello to the iPhone 6 Plus and its 180x180 icon!
9/19/2014
Update for Android - RFG's package v0.8
9/17/2014
Android Chrome and its favicon
9/9/2014
Favicon update notification for WordPress plugin
7/29/2014
Now set the bookmark default name
6/25/2014
Check your favicon from your WordPress admin interface
6/10/2014
Apple touch icon turns black
6/6/2014
RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin is available!
5/8/2014
Favicon compression preview
5/7/2014
SVG support
4/17/2014
More browserconfig.xml, less HTML
4/16/2014
Apple touch icon: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
4/15/2014
What is the best scaling algorithm? You choose!
4/8/2014
40% of the most visited websites have no favicon for mobile platforms
3/27/2014