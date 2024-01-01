New favicon? No problem!

Favicon caching is a classic issue when updating your existing icon. Here is the story: your web site had the same favicon for months or even years. And now you update it. Great! Except that all your regular visitors still see the previous version. Oh.

The well-known workaround is to version the favicon files by appending query parameters. For example, /favicon.ico?v=2 . Now, RealFaviconGenerator lets you do just this.

RealFaviconGenerator adds versioning to all files, including the ones referenced by the various manifests. You can use whatever value that fits your web project, but the hash of a timestamp is offered by default, thanks to HashIds.

This feature is also available via the non-interactive API.