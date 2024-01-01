Favicon Generator for Ruby on Rails
Your Ruby on Rails application deserves the best favicon. RealFaviconGenerator provides an easy-to-use tool for creating perfect favicons quickly and effortlessly.
All browsers
All platforms
Designed for Ruby on Rails
Drop your favicon image here
Adding a favicon to a Ruby on Rails app is surprisingly hard. It starts with the
favicon_link_tag helper. So far so good. But soon we realize that we need to declare other assets, in particular the web manifest. In the end, we need a Rails initializer to get the job done. No worries, this favicon generator for Ruby on Rails gives you all the necessary instructions.
This favicon generator is dedicated to Ruby on Rails. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.