Adding a favicon to a Ruby on Rails app is surprisingly hard. It starts with the favicon_link_tag helper. So far so good. But soon we realize that we need to declare other assets, in particular the web manifest. In the end, we need a Rails initializer to get the job done. No worries, this favicon generator for Ruby on Rails gives you all the necessary instructions.
