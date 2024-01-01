Favicon Generator for Node CLI

Create the ideal favicon for your Node CLI projects with ease. RealFaviconGenerator offers a simple, efficient solution for generating high-quality favicons.

All browsers

Chrome
Safari
Edge
Firefox
Opera

All platforms

Apple
Windows
Android
Google

Designed for Node CLI

If you need to generate a favicon from the command line, this generator will let you do so in minutes. It produces the instructions to run npx realfavicon generate in order to create the favicon assets and HTML code right from the shell.
This favicon generator is dedicated to Node CLI. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.