Favicon Generator for React
Your React app deserves a great favicon, but you shouldn't have to waste hours creating it. Let RealFaviconGenerator make it easy for you.
All browsers
All platforms
Designed for React
Drop your favicon image here
Adding a favicon to a React app is not particularly difficult. However, you need to use the
%PUBLIC_URL% variable as a prefix for all favicon assets. If you don't, you might encounter issues at deployement time, for instance if you deploy your static assets to a CDN. Better use a favicon generator that takes care of this for you.
This favicon generator is dedicated to React. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.