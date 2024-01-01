Favicon Generator for ASP.NET Core

Your ASP.NET Core app deserves a flawless favicon.

Designed for ASP.NET Core

ASP.NET Core
Adding a favicon to an ASP.NET Core app requires a bit of knowledge, are you need to remember that the assets should go to wwwroot, while the HTML markups should be added to _Layout.cshtml in order to be applied globally. Yet, you don't have to figure this out by yourself: this generator gives you all the process step by step.
This favicon generator is dedicated to ASP.NET Core. For any other technology, use the universal favicon generator.