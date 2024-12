Check your Favicon

Is your favicon perfect? Let us give a look. We check more than a dozen settings to make sure it fits all major platforms.

Here are a few questions you may have:

Is my favicon.ico correct? This simple question often raises surprising answers...

Does my favicon look good on iOS?

Is my favicon ready for Google result pages?

I have a favicon.png. This is fine, right?

...

Wonder no more and do a quick check!