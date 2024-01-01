RFG needs your feedback (1/2)

Until now, RFG didn't explicitly asked for feedback. Users have done it via:

Email

This blog

Social media (especially Twitter)

Issues on Github

I've just started something I should have done long ago: survey users for direct feedback.

During a few days, you will find three forms right in the interface of RealFaviconGenerator. The first one is about the supported platforms.

The second one is about options. Here you will find usual suspects (at least from my point of view).

The third one is for integration. RFG generate HTML, but this is not the only way. What do you use? Build tools such as Gulp? Framework like Ruby on Rails?

Next episode: the results!