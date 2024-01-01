Alright. Favicon is not the most sensible topic around. Plus this icon is expected to be published and viewed by as much visitors as possible.

Or not. Maybe you're doing some experiments with RealFaviconGenerator. Maybe you work on a secret project and you don't want anyone to know before the D day. In any case, you need privacy. Now RealFaviconGenerator supports SSL.

The story of this new feature is a bit particular. It all started with a support request for the WordPress plugin. Apparently some plugins, such as the CloudFlare Flexible SSL plugin, rewrite the URLs to always keep the WordPress admin in the safe SSL world, even when he leaves his dashboard. And since RealFaviconGenerator didn't support SSL until now, it was either CloudFlare or RFG.

Adding SSL support way the best way to fix this. Plus everybody expect SSL nowadays, including me. So here it is.

But something else happened. A few days ago, the press revealed that the NSA has stolen thousands of SIM keys in order to spy mobile phone conversations. To do this, the NSA hacked Gemalto, a company where I used to work (strictly speaking I was part of Trusted Logic, acquired by Gemalto a few years ago). I was working on SIM cards and even if I didn't see a single real life SIM key, this event has a special meaning to me.

So now SSL is on and the timing is perfect. Your favicons are safe. This won't make you sleep better, but at least this small issue is fixed.