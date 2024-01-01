Favicon update notification for WordPress plugin

With the help of RealFaviconGenerator's WordPress plugin, your WordPress blog has a shiny favicon, compatible with all platforms. Congratulations! But will this still be true in a week? A month? A year? Fear no more. The plugin now automatically checks for updates and let you know whenever a new version of the generated pictures and code is available.

Ok but does the update worth it? Follow the white rabbit and find out.

What will be the next release of RealFaviconGenerator? Safari for OS X Yosemite maybe? Stay tuned!