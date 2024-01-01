Favicon update notification for WordPress plugin

With the help of RealFaviconGenerator's WordPress plugin, your WordPress blog has a shiny favicon, compatible with all platforms. Congratulations! But will this still be true in a week? A month? A year? Fear no more. The plugin now automatically checks for updates and let you know whenever a new version of the generated pictures and code is available.

notification-300x79.png

Ok but does the update worth it? Follow the white rabbit and find out.

change_log-300x133.png

What will be the next release of RealFaviconGenerator? Safari for OS X Yosemite maybe? Stay tuned!