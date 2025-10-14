Windows Metro and MacBook Touch Bar icons discontinued

For years, RealFaviconGenerator has helped millions of developers create icons for Windows Metro and MacBook Touch Bar. The support for this icons have been removed when switching to the new version of RealFaviconGenerator, because they have been discontinued by Microsoft and Apple.

Windows Metro icons

The "Metro" style was a thing of Windows 8. Do you remember the white icons and tiles?

This style was elegant and was still supported in Windows 10, but it didn't make it to Windows 11. Windows 10 will be supported for more than a year (until October 14, 2025), then it will stop receiving security updates.

So the Windows Metro icon is slowly fading.

But there's more: this icon was relying on the browserconfig.xml file, a format supported by Internet Explorer. This browser is now a thing from the past: its support ended on June 15, 2022, more than two years ago. Very few people are still using it (and shouldn't).

Also, keep in mind that the Windos Metro icon was visible when user added a website to the homescreen, which is not the default visitor behavior.

MacBook Touch Bar

The Touch bar was introduced by Apple in 2016.

New MacBook editions were released without the Touch Bar in 2021. Models from 2023 don't have it anymore.

While there are still Touch Bars in the wild, this is now a deprecated feature which didn't not find its public.