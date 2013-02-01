XSS vulnerability fixed in the WordPress plugin

Five days ago, Kacper Szurek sent me an email to warn me about a security issue in the WordPress plugin. It was fixed a few minutes ago. Please update to v1.2.13.

How dangerous this breach was? It would allow an attacker to trick the authenticated administrator of a WordPress site to download and install a faked favicon package. Because the package contains HTML code to be added to the header of each page, this attack could basically lead to code injection. Such attack would be quite sophisticated: the attacker needs to target a blog, contact its administrator and trick him to make him click on a forged URL.

Thank you very much Kacper for having reported this one!