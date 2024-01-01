Favicon compression preview

Since a few months, RealFaviconGenerator can compress your favicon pictures for reduced bandwidth consumption. However, this option lacked three features:

  • You don't know in advance the compression rate you will likely get.
  • You don't know in advance if the quality loss will be acceptable.
  • It is a yes/no setting, you cannot choose the compression level.

This dark age is over with the new compression preview. The favicon editor now presents your master picture compressed with different quality settings.

compression_selection-300x214.png

If the differences between the original picture and the compress one are hard to spot, you can easily compare them with the zoom.

zoom-300x248.png

For now, the "expected compression rate" is not that accurate. I expect to improve it in a few month when enough favicons will have been compressed to establish reliable stats.