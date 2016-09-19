RFG's WordPress plugin and performance

RealFaviconGenerator's favicon plugin for WordPress is the most convenient way to install a favicon in a WordPress site with RFG. But it regularly raises a question: how does the plugin affect performance? This is a legit question. You certainly don't want to slow down your site just for a neat favicon.

TL; DR

RFG's plugin itself doesn't affect the performance of a WordPress site. The public side was designed to be very lightweight, so your visitors won't notice any change before/after you installed the plugin.

As an aside: for the favicon to work, the plugin must be kept activated. As soon as you deactivate it, the favicon markups are not injected anymore. From your visitors point of view, this is as if you didn't have favicon at all.

Benchmark

Never trust a developer who simply tells you he has written efficient code. Ask for a proof.

The methodology for this benchmark is:

Install a vanilla WordPress 4.6.1. No additional plugins or theme, no fresh content. Just an up-and-running, minimalist WordPress.

Benchmark the homepage and the default post page.

Install and activate Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator. Setup a favicon.

Benchmark the homepage and the default post page again.

... and compare the "without plugin" and "with plugin" results.

As expected, the site is a bit slower when the plugin is installed and active. This is normal: it asks for a bit of processing time to inject the favicon markups in the page and the page becomes larger, taking more time to be transmitted.

And now, some figures. The original homepage is 11497 bytes large. In my benchmark, the average time per request is 26.366ms. Once the favicon is setup, the homepage is 12304 bytes large, a 7% gain. That sounds like a huge increase but it's not considering how light the original homepage is. Plus, the plugin had no real influence at that point: this is just a reasonable amount of code to declare a Touch icon, a manifest file for Android, etc. Any other solution (like hacking wp-header.php ) would do the same. What about the response time? With the favicon installed, it is 26.669ms. The increase is about 1.1%, a small increase probably mostly due to the additional amount of transmitted data.

As a comparison, when Yoast SEO is installed (along with Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator, still active), the page is now 13533 bytes (17.7% increase) and the average response time is 35.597ms (35% increase). This time, the augmentation is significant, although widely accepted across the WordPress community.

Appendix

The following outputs were obtained by running ab -n 1000 -c 5 http://mylocalsite.com/ or ab -n 1000 -c 5 http://mylocalsite.com/index.php/2016/09/19/hello-world/ .

Vanilly WordPress

Fresh install, absolutely no plugin.

Homepage

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1528965 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 10.0.0.87 (be patient) Completed 100 requests Completed 200 requests Completed 300 requests Completed 400 requests Completed 500 requests Completed 600 requests Completed 700 requests Completed 800 requests Completed 900 requests Completed 1000 requests Finished 1000 requests Server Software: Apache/2.4.7 Server Hostname: 10.0.0.87 Server Port: 80 Document Path: /wordpress4benchmark/ Document Length: 11497 bytes Concurrency Level: 5 Time taken for tests: 26.366 seconds Complete requests: 1000 Failed requests: 0 Total transferred: 11784000 bytes HTML transferred: 11497000 bytes Requests per second: 37.93 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 131.832 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 26.366 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 436.46 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.3 0 4 Processing: 57 132 11.6 130 249 Waiting: 50 91 12.1 90 171 Total: 57 132 11.6 130 249 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 130 66% 134 75% 136 80% 138 90% 144 95% 151 98% 160 99% 168 100% 249 (longest request)

Default post

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1528965 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 10.0.0.87 (be patient) Completed 100 requests Completed 200 requests Completed 300 requests Completed 400 requests Completed 500 requests Completed 600 requests Completed 700 requests Completed 800 requests Completed 900 requests Completed 1000 requests Finished 1000 requests Server Software: Apache/2.4.7 Server Hostname: 10.0.0.87 Server Port: 80 Document Path: /wordpress4benchmark/index.php/2016/09/19/hello-world/ Document Length: 15825 bytes Concurrency Level: 5 Time taken for tests: 30.330 seconds Complete requests: 1000 Failed requests: 0 Total transferred: 16239000 bytes HTML transferred: 15825000 bytes Requests per second: 32.97 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 151.652 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 30.330 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 522.85 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.2 0 3 Processing: 57 151 13.6 149 284 Waiting: 48 93 12.1 91 212 Total: 57 152 13.6 149 284 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 149 66% 153 75% 156 80% 159 90% 166 95% 173 98% 186 99% 213 100% 284 (longest request)

WordPress + Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator

Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator is installed and enabled.

Homepage

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1528965 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 10.0.0.87 (be patient) Completed 100 requests Completed 200 requests Completed 300 requests Completed 400 requests Completed 500 requests Completed 600 requests Completed 700 requests Completed 800 requests Completed 900 requests Completed 1000 requests Finished 1000 requests Server Software: Apache/2.4.7 Server Hostname: 10.0.0.87 Server Port: 80 Document Path: /wordpress4benchmark/ Document Length: 12304 bytes Concurrency Level: 5 Time taken for tests: 26.669 seconds Complete requests: 1000 Failed requests: 0 Total transferred: 12591000 bytes HTML transferred: 12304000 bytes Requests per second: 37.50 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 133.345 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 26.669 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 461.05 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.3 0 6 Processing: 78 133 9.4 132 210 Waiting: 60 85 9.3 85 165 Total: 78 133 9.4 132 215 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 132 66% 136 75% 138 80% 140 90% 144 95% 148 98% 153 99% 160 100% 215 (longest request)

Default post

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1528965 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 10.0.0.87 (be patient) Completed 100 requests Completed 200 requests Completed 300 requests Completed 400 requests Completed 500 requests Completed 600 requests Completed 700 requests Completed 800 requests Completed 900 requests Completed 1000 requests Finished 1000 requests Server Software: Apache/2.4.7 Server Hostname: 10.0.0.87 Server Port: 80 Document Path: /wordpress4benchmark/index.php/2016/09/19/hello-world/ Document Length: 16632 bytes Concurrency Level: 5 Time taken for tests: 30.391 seconds Complete requests: 1000 Failed requests: 0 Total transferred: 17046000 bytes HTML transferred: 16632000 bytes Requests per second: 32.90 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 151.955 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 30.391 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 547.74 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.0 0 0 Processing: 113 152 12.4 150 246 Waiting: 71 94 11.5 93 189 Total: 113 152 12.4 150 246 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 150 66% 154 75% 156 80% 157 90% 163 95% 169 98% 192 99% 208 100% 246 (longest request)

WordPress + Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator + Yoast SEO

Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator and Yoast SEO are installed and enabled.

Homepage

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1528965 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 10.0.0.87 (be patient) Completed 100 requests Completed 200 requests Completed 300 requests Completed 400 requests Completed 500 requests Completed 600 requests Completed 700 requests Completed 800 requests Completed 900 requests Completed 1000 requests Finished 1000 requests Server Software: Apache/2.4.7 Server Hostname: 10.0.0.87 Server Port: 80 Document Path: /wordpress4benchmark/ Document Length: 13533 bytes Concurrency Level: 5 Time taken for tests: 35.597 seconds Complete requests: 1000 Failed requests: 0 Total transferred: 13820000 bytes HTML transferred: 13533000 bytes Requests per second: 28.09 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 177.985 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 35.597 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 379.14 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.3 0 4 Processing: 116 178 13.6 176 262 Waiting: 87 114 12.1 112 186 Total: 116 178 13.6 176 262 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 176 66% 180 75% 184 80% 185 90% 194 95% 200 98% 220 99% 227 100% 262 (longest request)

Default post