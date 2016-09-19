RFG's WordPress plugin and performance
RealFaviconGenerator's favicon plugin for WordPress is the most convenient way to install a favicon in a WordPress site with RFG. But it regularly raises a question: how does the plugin affect performance? This is a legit question. You certainly don't want to slow down your site just for a neat favicon.
TL; DR
RFG's plugin itself doesn't affect the performance of a WordPress site. The public side was designed to be very lightweight, so your visitors won't notice any change before/after you installed the plugin.
As an aside: for the favicon to work, the plugin must be kept activated. As soon as you deactivate it, the favicon markups are not injected anymore. From your visitors point of view, this is as if you didn't have favicon at all.
Benchmark
Never trust a developer who simply tells you he has written efficient code. Ask for a proof.
The methodology for this benchmark is:
- Install a vanilla WordPress 4.6.1. No additional plugins or theme, no fresh content. Just an up-and-running, minimalist WordPress.
- Benchmark the homepage and the default post page.
- Install and activate Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator. Setup a favicon.
- Benchmark the homepage and the default post page again.
... and compare the "without plugin" and "with plugin" results.
As expected, the site is a bit slower when the plugin is installed and active. This is normal: it asks for a bit of processing time to inject the favicon markups in the page and the page becomes larger, taking more time to be transmitted.
And now, some figures. The original homepage is 11497 bytes large. In my benchmark, the average time per request is 26.366ms. Once the favicon is setup, the homepage is 12304 bytes large, a 7% gain. That sounds like a huge increase but it's not considering how light the original homepage is. Plus, the plugin had no real influence at that point: this is just a reasonable amount of code to declare a Touch icon, a manifest file for Android, etc. Any other solution (like hacking
wp-header.php) would do the same. What about the response time? With the favicon installed, it is 26.669ms. The increase is about 1.1%, a small increase probably mostly due to the additional amount of transmitted data.
As a comparison, when Yoast SEO is installed (along with Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator, still active), the page is now 13533 bytes (17.7% increase) and the average response time is 35.597ms (35% increase). This time, the augmentation is significant, although widely accepted across the WordPress community.
Appendix
The following outputs were obtained by running
ab -n 1000 -c 5 http://mylocalsite.com/ or
ab -n 1000 -c 5 http://mylocalsite.com/index.php/2016/09/19/hello-world/.
Vanilly WordPress
Fresh install, absolutely no plugin.
Homepage
Default post
WordPress + Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator
Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator is installed and enabled.
Homepage
Default post
WordPress + Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator + Yoast SEO
Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator and Yoast SEO are installed and enabled.
Homepage
Default post
