RealFaviconGenerator brings the best Facebook meta editor to Yoast SEO

You know Yoast. This is one of the first plugins you installed in your WordPress blog. This module comes with a stunning set of options to make your site SEO-friendly.

Yoast gives your the ability to setup the way your posts will look like once shared via Facebook.

In its free version, Yoast SEO offer a simple form where you can type the post title and description, and submit an image. It is basic but straightforward.

In its Premium version, Yoast let you see in real time how your post will look like in the Facebook newsfeed. Until a few months ago, that was the best solution in the market.

Social by RealFaviconGenerator replaces Yoast's Social editor.

What does it add?

Preview for desktop, Android and iPhone - Your post will likely appear on Facebook native mobile apps, so better know how your post will be displayed on these platforms.

- Your post will likely appear on Facebook native mobile apps, so better know how your post will be displayed on these platforms. Pixel precise preview - The editor is using the same fonts and styles as Facebook clients. It also replicates their policy regarding title/description cropping. So you know what your visitors friends will see (or not).

- The editor is using the same fonts and styles as Facebook clients. It also replicates their policy regarding title/description cropping. So you know what your visitors friends will see (or not). Edit the image - You can zoom in/out and move the image. So you are in control of the post appearance.

- You can zoom in/out and move the image. So you are in control of the post appearance. Choose between the various formats - Did you know Facebook can display you posts with a square image? A tall image?

Now Yoast and Social by RealFaviconGenerator form the perfect duo for SEO and social optimization for WordPress.