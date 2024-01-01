Your favicon with Gulp plugin for RealFaviconGenerator

After Grunt, here is the Gulp plugin for RealFaviconGenerator and also the dedicated page to generate your favicon with Gulp.

Creating a favicon should always be a quick and easy task. This is the promise of the Gulp plugin for RealFaviconGenerator. When using this plugin, you don't have to learn RealFaviconGenerator's API. Instead, go to RealFaviconGenerator.net and create your favicon as usual. In the result page, click the Gulp tab.

Here, you find step-by-step instructions to setup your favicon in your Gulpfile. A few minutes later, your favicon is fully integrated to your Gulp build!

You have three Gulp tasks at hand:

generate-favicon : the task you run once and each time there is an update on RealFaviconGenerator.

: the task you run once and each time there is an update on RealFaviconGenerator. inject-favicon-markups : the task you run constantly, each time you modify one of your pages.

: the task you run constantly, each time you modify one of your pages. check-for-favicon-update : the task you run from time to time to make sure your favicon is up-to-date.

I'm eager to get your feedback!