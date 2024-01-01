RFG enters the 21th century with its new Navigation Bar

When RFG was released 3 years ago, it barely had more than a few pages. So it started with no navigation at all if not for a few links in the footer of each page.

With its modules for Gulp, Grunt, RoR and others, with its API and other pages, the footer was definitely not enough to handle all this content. So here it comes: a Navigation Bar. And that's fantastic.

And the old header (with a big RFG logo) is gone, leaving more room for the content. Oh, and what about the ad that used to be in the top right corner of each page? It's gone, too.