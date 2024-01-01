Get your favicon in HTML, XHTML or Jade

Until now, RealFaviconGenerator created HTML5. Meet our two new friends: XHTML and Jade.

XHTML is a bit old-fashion nowadays, but many people still need it. The primary difference between HTML and XHTML is the slef-closing markup syntax. XHTML demands a final slash ( <markup/> ) whereas HTML doesn't ( <markup> ). XHTML supportis not strict, though. The sizes attribute is not supported by XHTML but RFG still produces it. The main advantage of this code is the trailing slash which absence annoys developers who use editors with error detection on.

Jade is the other new format. Its elegant syntax makes HTML code shorter. This template language is often used with Node.js.