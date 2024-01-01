Five new platforms are available via the non-interactive API, coming soon in the UI

The RealFaviconGenerator non-interactive API was released a few weeks ago. At that time, the Grunt plugin was its first client and. Its features were limited to the options available in the classic UI: iOS and Windows 8 icons design. That was long ago and 5 new platforms are now supported by the API.

Android Chrome

Until now, the icon used by Android Chrome was the original master picture, without modification. The original plan to apply a specific design to Android was to use the 192x192 PNG icon, with a few issues. Like the fact that several browsers, like IE11, can use this picture if it finds it.

Android Chrome M39 (still in Beta) introduces a new manifest file. Good news: this manifest comes with dedicated icons declarations. Problem solved!

RFG's API generates this manifest along with its 6 icons. The picture can be designed with a background and margin, like the iOS icon. It can also have a slight drop shadow, like several of the official Google apps icons.

Coast by Opera

Coast is a popular browser of iOS. It defines a 228x228 PNG icon. With a trick: at time of writing, Coast... does not use this picture. But its support is planned for the next release.

Firefox OS

Firefox OS lets you turn your web site into an app. Add a manifest, submit it to the Firefox Marketplace et voilà! No surprise, a Firefox application comes with its own set of icons. Firefox defines a set of guidelines and RealFaviconGenerator implements them all: the square icon, the circle icon, apply an overlay, etc.

Yandex Browser

Do you know Yandex Browser? Me neither. However, it is quite popular in Russia. An interesting option if you target this country. Yandex Browser comes with a kind of super-bookmarks page named "Tableau", similar to the Speed Dial of Opera. This platform, too, comes with a manifest. No hassle, RealFaviconGenerator takes care of everything.

Open Graph image aka "Facebook picture"

The Open Graph image is used by Facebook when you share a web page. Without an explicit declaration, Facebook hopes for the best and picks a picture of the shared page. Often not what you wanted. Although this is not a favicon, it is really important to have this image and RealFaviconGenerator offers the opportunity to create one. Useful if you had no plan for this image.

So what?

If you want to play with these new features, give a try to the non-interactive API. Not interested in the API? You will see these new features appear in the UI in the next few weeks. Come back soon!