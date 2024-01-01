Generate favicon

Interactive API

The interactive API allows you to integrate the RealFaviconGenerator user experience to another web site. An example of the interactive API is the Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin. The users starts from the WordPress dashboard, visits the favicon settings, and is then redirected to RealFaviconGenerator to design his favicon. Once he is done, he is redirected back to WordPress where the favicon is installed.

Learn more about the interactive API.

Command line

A favicon can be generated from the CLI with npx realfavicon generate . You can learn how to use it by reading the inline help, but the easiest way to use it is to start from the dedicated favicon generator Node CLI page and follow the instructions.

TypeScript Library

Favicon assets and HTML markups can be created with the @realfavicongenerator/generate-favicon package. This package is used by the CLI tool and RealFaviconGenerator's website itself. In addition to the module documentation, you can simply use the favicon generator Node page to get started.

Non-interactive API

The non-interactive API is a REST API that allows you to generate favicon assets. It is a proxy to @realfavicongenerator/generate-favicon .

This API is not available yet.