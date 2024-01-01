Favicon generation interactive API
Invoke the service
Invoke the service by accessing
https://realfavicongenerator.net/api/favicon_generatorwith a GET or a POST method. Pass a parameter named
json_params, valued with a JSON document such as:
{ "favicon_generation": { "api_key": "87d5cd739b05c00416c4a19cd14a8bb5632ea563", "master_picture": { "type": "url", "url": "http://somesite.com/some_pic.png", "demo": false }, "files_location": { "type": "path", "path": "/path/to/icons" }, "callback": { "type": "url", "url": "http://somesite.com/callback", "short_url": false, "path_only": false, "custom_parameter": "ref=157539001" } } }
api_key
Your API key. No key yet? Register it now.
master_picture
type
Indicate how the master picture (used to generate the various favicon pictures) is transmitted to RealFaviconGenerator. Possible values are:
no_picture
- There is no master picture to transmit. The user will pick one from RealFaviconGenerator. For example, you are writing a plugin for a CMS and you have no "natural" picture at hand that could be used as the master picture.
url
- There is a master picture to transmit, passed by URL. When the user will be presented the RealFaviconGenerator interface, the picture will be already loaded and he won't have to select it on his PC. When using this choice, you should also set the
urlparameter with the URL of the picture. For example:
{ "type": "url", "url": "http://some-site-that-host-the-pic.net/the_pic.png" }
inline
- There is a master picture to transmit, inlined in the JSON document. When the user will be presented the RealFaviconGenerator interface, the picture will be already loaded and he won't have to select it on his PC. When using this choice, you should also set the
contentparameter with the content of the picture, encoded in Base64. For example:
{ "type": "inline", "content": "TWFuIGlz...bGVhc3VyZS4=" }
demo
If no master picture is submitted, the user has to upload one. When the
demoparameter is set to
true, a "Demo with this picture" button is displayed along with the "Select your favicon picture" button. By default, the demo button is hidden.
files_location
type
Indicate how the user should select where the favicon files will go: at the root of the web site or in another directory. Possible values are:
no_location
- There is no predefined location. The user will have the opportunity to select it in the RealFaviconGenerator interface.
root
- The favicon files are expected to be placed in the root directory of the web site. The user will not have the opportunity to select it in the RealFaviconGenerator interface.
path
- The favicon files are expected to be placed in a specific directory of the web site. The user will not have the opportunity to select it in the RealFaviconGenerator interface. When using this value, you should also set the
pathparameter. For example:
{ "type": "path", "path": "/path/to/icons" }
callback
type
Indicate the type of callback:
url
- After the favicon generation, the user is redirected to a specific URL. This is the prefered mode, as it allows the caller to regain control and install the generated favicon. In this mode, you should also set the
urlparameter. Optionnaly, you can set a parameter that will be returned to the callback URL via
custom_parameter:
{ "type": "url", "url": "http://myownsite.com/rfg_calback", "custom_parameter": "ref=19421384" }The callback URL will receive a JSON document as a parameter. Since this document can be a few hundred bytes long, this can cause troubles with some servers which do not accept long URLs. In this situation, the
short_urlparameter can be set to
true. In addition, some platforms and hosting services reject URLs in the callback. To prevent this issue, the
path_onlyparameter can be set to
trueto receive only a path. See the next section for more information.
none
- After the favicon generation, the user has the opportunity to download the files directly from RealFaviconGenerator. The experience is the same as using RealFaviconGenerator directly, as a regular user. This mode is useful when the API is invoked from a non-Web environment, like a desktop application.
Regain control
Once the favicon edition is completed (or if an error occurs), the callback URL is invoked with a GET request, along with a JSON document as the value of the
json_result parameter. For example:
{ "favicon_generation_result": { "result": { "status": "success" }, "favicon": { "package_url": "https://realfavicongenerator.net/files/0156213fd1232131.zip", "files_urls": [ "https://realfavicongenerator.net/files/..." ], "compression": true, "html_code": "Html code here...", "overlapping_markups": [ "link[rel=\"icon\"]", "meta[name=\"theme-color\"]" ] }, "files_location": { "type": "path", "path": "/path/to/icons" }, "preview_picture_url": "https://realfavicongenerator.net/files/0156213fd1232131/favicon_preview.png", "custom_parameter": "ref=157539001", "version": "0.16", "non_interactive_request": "... some huge string here..." } }
Basicaly says if the invocation succeeded or not.
result
Indicate the status of the call.
status
success
- The invocation was successful. Look for the other parameters to get the generated favicon.
error
- An error occured. The
error_messageparameter to get a human-readable error message.
{ "result": { "status": "error", "error_message": "Invalid API key" } }
favicon
Container for the favicon itself: package (which contains the pictures and other files) and HTML code to insert in HTML pages.
package_url
The URL where the favicon package can be downloaded. This package is a zip file which contains the files to be deployed as is. The archive contains all files at its root.
files_urls
The URLs of all files contained in the package. These URLs are useful if it is not possible to unzip the zipped package (given by
package_url) client side.
Because this field is quite verbose, it is present only when
short_url is set to
true(ie. when the JSON response must be downloaded).
Warning: since all files are automatically deleted after a few hours, this package and/or files must be downloaded soon after the invocation of the service. This URL should not be saved and used as a permalink.
Indicates if the favicon pictures were compressed or not.
compression
The HTML code to be inserted in every pages of the target site.
html_code
overlapping_markups
This field is an array of CSS selectors that can be used to filter out existing "favicon" markups. For example, if the Safari pinned tab icon is generated, the HTML code should contain something like
<link rel="mask-icon" src="mask.svg" color="#557766">. This code will probably be injected in some existing HTML pages. These pages might already declare a mask icon, which would conflict with the new one. To prevent this,
overlapping_markupswill contain a selector similar to
link[rel="mask-icon"]. The client can use these selectors to automatically prevent the possible duplication of markups.
files_location
This section indicates where the favicon files should be stored. Note that the HTML code found in
html_codereflects this location. Therefore, it is important to respect the istructions in
files_locationin order to make HTML code and favicon files match. Also note that this section reflects the equivalent section you (optionally) specified in the request. In other words, if, in the request, you asked the files to be placed in
/path/to/icons, the response just reflects this.
type
root
- The favicon files must be placed in the root directory of the web site.
path
- The favicon files must be placed in a specific directory of the web site. In this case, read the content of
pathto find this path.
preview_picture_url
In addition to the favicon material itself, the service generates a preview picture. This picture can be presented to the user to show him how the favicon looks like on various platforms. It might be interesting to save it and present it regularly so the user is reminded what his favicon currently is.
Warning: since all files are automatically deleted after a few hours, this URL should not be saved and used as a permalink. If the picture is just supposed to be presented immediately after the favicon generation, it is ok to link to it directly. But if this picture is to be displayed at a later time, it must be downloaded and saved.
custom_parameter
This is the parameter you suplied in the request.
If, in the request, the
short_url parameter was set to
true, then, there is no
json_result parameter in the callback URL, but a parameter named
json_result_url. Its value is the URL where the JSON document (usually carried by
json_result) can be downloaded. When the callback URL is triggered with this parameter, it is supposed to first download the JSON document, and then process it as if it was obtained directly via
json_result.
If, in the request, the
path_only parameter was set to
true(in addition to
short_url), the value of
json_result_urlis not a URL but a path. The receiver must prepend
https://realfavicongenerator.net to obtain the full URL. This is to prevent a 403 error code with Hostgator hosting services.
version
This is the current version of RealFaviconGenerator. This information should be saved and used later with
https://https://realfavicongenerator.net/api/versions (see below).
non_interactive_request
The equivalent non-interactive request. When the end-user goes through an interactive request, he chooses various settings: the background color of the iOS icon, the compression, etc. All theses settings are saved in this non-interactive request. This request can be issued as is to re-generate the same favicon. The purpose of this feature is to allow an automated tool to update an existing favicon automatically whenever a new version is available.