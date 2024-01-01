Update for Android - RFG's package v0.8

Version 0.8 of the RFG's package was released yesterday. It contains two fixes in one:

The 196x196 icon for Android Chrome became 192x192.

This icon is now designed after the regular favicon, not the iOS icon. This was issue #26.

If you use the WordPress plugin, you may have already been notified of the update.

What's next? Regarding Android, the next step is to let you design an icon dedicated to Chrome. Android look and feel is different of desktop platforms and iOS, so I think this feature make sense.