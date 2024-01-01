WordPress users: your favicon up-to-date. Automatically.

With 60,000 active installs, Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin is the most favicon-related WordPress plugin. Since a few months, the plugin looks for updates and notifies you whenever the favicon should be refreshed.

There is new stuff. The plugin is now able to update the favicon automatically. Next time Apple introduces a new Touch icon resolution for its latest iPhone, your favicon will be regenerated overnight.

This feature relies on the non_interactive_request parameter of the interactive request API. Each time you use the plugin to create a favicon, it not only installs the generated package. It also saves all settings: the iOS design, the compression rate... So whenever an update is available, the plugin is autonomous and can create your favicon update, yet taking advantage of the improvements of RealFaviconGenerator.

Is it the end of manual updates? Nope. Some updates require human interactions. For example, RealFaviconGenerator will someday supports Coast by Opera. This update does not make sense in an automated fashion. It requires you to pick the design that matches your icon and site. So still expect to work on your favicon again from time to time.