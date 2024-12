RealFaviconGenerator now accepts SVG pictures, in addition to PNG, JPG and GIF. Not a big deal, just the ability to jump right from Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape to RealFaviconGenerator.

When using a SVG picture, the scaling algorithm option is no longer accessible, since "scaling" is somehow replaced by "rendering". And rendering is (supposed to) be way better than scaling.

That was issue #34.