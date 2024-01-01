RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin is available!

There is now a WordPress plugin for RealFaviconGenerator! No more tedious HTML, you can now create and setup your favicon in a matter of seconds.

The plugin in a nutshell:

  • Go to Settings > Favicon. screenshot-1-300x152.png
  • Select the master picture from your Media Library. screenshot-2-300x152.png
  • You are redirected to RealFaviconGenerator. Customize your favicon with the classic favicon editor. screenshot-3-300x152.png
  • You are redirected to the WordPress dashboard again. Your favicon is installed automatically. screenshot-4-300x152.png

How hard was that? :-)

The WordPress plugin is the first client of the RealFaviconGenerator API. It paves the way for the future of RealFaviconGenerator: an integrated tool you can plug in your existing workflow. Favicon is a small part of your web project, but it deserves to be done well, just like coding, testing, deployment...

As a first release, this plugin lacks some features and should be improved here and there. If you see something missing, please drop a comment!