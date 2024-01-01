RealFaviconGenerator WordPress plugin is available!

There is now a WordPress plugin for RealFaviconGenerator! No more tedious HTML, you can now create and setup your favicon in a matter of seconds.

The plugin in a nutshell:

Go to Settings > Favicon.

Select the master picture from your Media Library.

You are redirected to RealFaviconGenerator. Customize your favicon with the classic favicon editor.

You are redirected to the WordPress dashboard again. Your favicon is installed automatically.

How hard was that? :-)

The WordPress plugin is the first client of the RealFaviconGenerator API. It paves the way for the future of RealFaviconGenerator: an integrated tool you can plug in your existing workflow. Favicon is a small part of your web project, but it deserves to be done well, just like coding, testing, deployment...

As a first release, this plugin lacks some features and should be improved here and there. If you see something missing, please drop a comment!