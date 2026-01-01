Why favicon privacy matters, and what RealFaviconGenerator does about it

Even for something as small as a favicon, privacy matters. And I want to be upfront about it: RealFaviconGenerator is built to care about yours. Here's how that came to be, and what it actually means for you.

How it started

When I started RealFaviconGenerator back in 2013, doing everything server-side was simply how things worked. You uploaded your logo, my server picked it up, ImageMagick did the heavy lifting to resize and convert it into the dozens of icons a proper favicon needs, and the result came back to you. It was the standard approach at the time, and honestly, nobody thought twice about it.

Over the years, the site grew into the reference for favicon generation. It became one of those quiet, almost mandatory steps in any serious web project — the kind of tool you bookmark once and keep coming back to, release after release. I'm proud of that, and it also raised the bar for the responsibility that comes with it.

And now, after the 2024 full rewrite

In 2024 I rewrote the whole thing from the ground up, and that changed the picture completely. Today, the favicon generation runs entirely in your browser. Your logo, your colors, your settings — none of it is sent to my server anymore. It stays on your machine, gets processed right there, and the favicon package is handed straight back to you without ever making a round trip. Put plainly: your logo and your settings don't leave your browser.

There are a couple of honest exceptions where files do reach the server, and I'd rather name them than gloss over them:

When, instead of following the setup instructions yourself, you generate a prompt for your AI agent. For your agent to actually fetch and place the icons, RealFaviconGenerator has to store them first so they're reachable from outside your browser.

When the interactive API is used — for instance by the WordPress plugin. There too, the icons have to be stored so the caller can come back and retrieve them afterwards.

In both cases, it's the generated icons that are stored, simply because the workflow genuinely can't work otherwise — it's never a way to collect anything from you.

And one more thing worth mentioning: the favicon generation package at the heart of all this is open source. The logic that turns your logo into a favicon isn't a black box — it's out there for anyone to read, audit, and reuse.

Why it matters

A favicon seems trivial. The logo behind it very often isn't.

Think about what people actually upload here. It's frequently a logo that isn't public yet: a rebrand still under wraps, a product weeks away from launch, a startup operating in stealth. That's real brand IP, and sometimes it's covered by an NDA. I don't think a favicon generator has any business being the weak link that leaks it.

Doing everything in your browser solves that at the root, rather than asking you to trust a promise. There's simply no copy sitting on my server to be logged, retained, exposed in a breach, or quietly fed into some model — because the server never receives it in the first place. The safest data, after all, is the data that never leaves your machine.

This also keeps RealFaviconGenerator usable for the people who need it most. Plenty of agencies and in-house teams can't, by policy or by contract, upload a client's assets to a third-party service. When nothing leaves the browser, there's no exception to request, no security review to pass, no awkward conversation to have — it just works, within the rules they already operate under.

And really, that's the whole point: you shouldn't have to stop and think about any of this just to make a favicon.

Conclusion

So here's where I stand. RealFaviconGenerator respects your privacy — not as a tagline, but as a consequence of how it's built. Your logo is yours, it stays yours, and it stays on your machine. That's how I think it should be, and that's how I intend to keep it.

Ready to give it a try? Generate your favicon with privacy built in.