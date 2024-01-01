Favicon analysis and retrieval
In addition to generation, you can also make sure your favicon is correctly setup.
Command line
Check the favicon of a web site with:
npx realfavicon check https://example.com
This command will create a report and show it on RealFaviconGenerator. In you want to display the report directly in the shell, run:
npx realfavicon check -s cli https://example.com
To check the favicon of an app running locally, simply pass the port number:
npx realfavicon check 8080
TypeScript Library
The
@realfavicongenerator/check-favicon package allows you to check the favicon of a web site. It is used by the CLI tool and RealFaviconGenerator's web site.
Read more about how to check and download the favicon of a website with
@realfavicongenerator/check-favicon.