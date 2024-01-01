WordPress plugin - Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator

Favicon by RealFaviconGenerator is a WordPress plugin to create and install your favicon in a few seconds. Get it now!

Once the plugin is installed:

Go to Appearance > Favicon. Select your master picture from the Media Library and click Generate Favicon. You are redirected to RealFaviconGenerator to edit your favicon. Once your favicon is ready, you are redirected back to the WordPress Dashboard and the favicon is installed automatically.

Et voilà!