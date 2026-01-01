Home About

About

I'm Philippe Bernard. Back in 2014, I built my first responsive website — the big thing at the time. When I got to the favicon, I knew there was something special to do for the iPhone, but I had no idea what exactly. It turned out to be surprisingly hard to figure out what was actually required, and there was simply no tool for the job. So I built RealFavicon — and it became the reference.

The mission hasn't changed since: RealFavicon helps you handle the “favicon” step of your project. Comprehensively, so nothing is missed across browsers and devices. Quickly and easily, so it never slows you down. Reliably, so you can trust the result. Manually through the editor, or with AI when you'd rather automate it.

— Philippe Bernard