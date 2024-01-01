Change log
|Date
|Version
|Description
|Importance
|Update or not
|2018/01/22
|0.16
In this release:
|Minor
If your previous favicon package is impacted by Issue #270, definitely yes. Not sure? Run the favicon checker against your site. If Android Chrome lacks an icon, this might be because of this issue.
|2017/04/20
|0.15
In this release:
|Major
It is not clear if the previously generated Safari mask icon was correctly processed by Safari. It is safer to update in order to get the older, proven version.
|2017/01/17
|0.14
This update contains four minor fixes:
|Minor
The only significant fix is for app splash screen on Android Chrome. Update only if your site is regularly added to the home screen.
|2016/05/17
|0.13
Package minimization. There are much less icons and HTML markups:
|Major
No. Although this is a great update for future projects, existing projects have no reason to update.
|2015/12/03
|0.12
This update combines the following changes:
|Minor
No, this is mostly a maintainance release.
|2015/10/14
|0.11
Mask icon for Safari's pinned tabs (new in Max OS X El Capitan)
|Major
Yes. This is a highlighted feature of Mac OS X El Capitan, which is available for free for many Mac users.
|2015/01/19
|0.10
The new manifest for Android Chrome M39 is now generated, along with Theme color for Android Lollipop. Old 160x160 PNG icon for Opera 12 Speed Dial is not generated anymore.
|Minor
No, unless you want an icon dedicated to Android.
|2014/09/19
|0.9
New 180x180 Touch icon, introduced bu the iPhone 6 Plus and iOS 8. This is issue #85.
|Minor
No, unless the iPhone 6 Plus is a major platform for you.
|2014/09/11
|0.8
Due to specs changes, Android Chrome now expects a 192x192 icon instead of the previous 196x196 icon. In addition, the Android Chrome icon is now designed after the other PNG icons and not the iOS icon anymore. See issue #26.
|Major
Yes, unless your desktop and iOS icons share the exact same design. With the previous version of the code, IE 11 displays the (old) 196x196 icon, which was designed after the iOS icon.
|2014/04/16
|0.7
|Minor
No. This change has an impact only when the favicon files were not placed in the root directory. When this happens, the gain is only a few hundred bytes in the HTML code.
|2014/02/11
|0.6
This update combines two changes:
|Minor
No, unless Mac with Retina screen is an important platform for you.
|2014/01/14
|0.5
The generated code used self-closing markups, in an XML fashion. For example,
|Minor
No. Both the old and new versions of the code work on all tested platforms.
|2013/12/02
|0.4
Because of bug 751712, Firefox uses the last declared PNG picture. And because the 196x196 picture is different of the other ones, the generated code was updated to declare the 196x196 picture first.
|Minor
The fix impacts only Firefox, for the code generated since the previous update.
|2013/11/27
|0.3
Picture
|Minor
No. Currently, Android Chrome gives preference to the iOS high resolution icon, which was already generated by RealFaviconGenerator. This update will be important when Android Chrome will eventually ignore the Apple Touch icons, which should not happen any time soon (IMHO).
|2013/11/20
|0.2
A few changes for Windows 8.1 / IE11:
|Major
Yes, unless you have absolutely no concern for Windows 8.1 / IE11.
|2013/11/08
|0.1
The 310x150 Windows 8 / IE11 tile is now generated:
|Minor
Only if Windows 8 is a very important platform for you.