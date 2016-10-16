Why do you call it "Real"?

There are a lot of favicon generators around. They all generate a single favicon.ico file and leave you there.

In order to support most browsers and platforms, you need more than a dozen pictures. That's right. And the HTML code is not straightforward. In fact, most code snipets you can find on the Web are wrong.

You are a web designer or a developer. You have spent countless hours on your brand new web project. Now you need a favicon. It must support majors browers and, in fact, as many browsers as possible. But you don't have time to waste on such mundane task. RealFaviconGenerator help you do just that: submit your high definition picture and get your numerous favicons and HTML code that works.