Compatibility
RealFaviconGenerator doesn't just create a few random icons. The icons have been tested on as many browsers as possible to make sure they look great everywhere.
Want to contribute? Run the test yourself. You can also browser the previous tests.
|OS
|Browser
|Tab
|Bookmark
|Homescreen
|Windows11
|Chrome
SVG picture
Web app manifest picture (512x512)
|Windows11
|Firefox
SVG picture
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
|Windows11
|Edge
SVG picture
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Default icon
Edge does not use any specific icon when creating a desktop shortcut. Instead, the OS default browser icon is used (eg. Edge, Chrome...).
|Windows11
|Brave
SVG picture
Default icon
Brave does not use any specific icon when creating a desktop shortcut. Instead, the OS default browser icon is used (eg. Edge, Chrome...).
|Windows11
|Opera
SVG picture
Default icon
Opera does not use any specific icon when creating a desktop shortcut. Instead, the OS default browser icon is used (eg. Edge, Chrome...).
|Android14
|Chrome
PNG picture (96x96)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Web app manifest picture (512x512)
|Android14
|Firefox
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Web app manifest picture (512x512)
|Android14
|DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
|Android14
|Brave
PNG picture (96x96)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Web app manifest picture (512x512)
|iOS17.5.1
|Safari
favicon.ico picture (48x48)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
|iOS17.5.1
|Chrome
Apple Touch icon (180x180)
Apple Touch icon (180x180)