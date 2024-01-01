Favicon Compatibility Test

RealFaviconGenerator generates favicon for all major platforms. Really? All of them? All versions? How could we know? With your help.

Favicon sounds like an easy topic with simple rules. It is in fact complex and full of tricks. What works on a browser fails on another. What used to work on an old OS version now fails on the latest version. What works on almost all platforms fails on a single one.

The goal of this test is to make sure that the code and pictures generated by RealFaviconGenerator are compatible with (almost) all platforms. It is also to check some additional settings or planned evolutions.

The results are gathered and published.

How to contribute

Take everything you have that can surf the web: your brand new MacBook, your old PC running Windows XP, your iPhone, your Kindle...

Visit a test web site. This site is a single page which contains a particular favicon HTML code and set of pictures.

Fill a form with your observations: what did you use? Did you see the favicon? etc.